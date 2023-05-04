Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Signs QSR Development Pact

DORAL, Fla. — Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Inc. entered into a partnership deal with REGO Restaurant Group that will launch with the February 2024 opening of a new dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar in Cape Coral, Fla.

The agreement includes plans for at least 13 combined, dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants in central and south Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

The flagship store will showcase components of an updated store design that REGO introduced last year and will provide guests with convenience store ease and accessibility. Customers will have access to new flavors and menu offerings, such as portable options for on-the-go consumers, while the new layout features flat-top grills and deep fryers to prepare fresh proteins and hot sides, like fries, alongside toasted subs.

Following the launch of the Cape Coral store, a second location is scheduled to open in May in Venice, Fla.

"The partnership with REGO and their two iconic brands is a perfect addition to our services as we consistently seek out ways to offer further convenience to our customers," said Eddy Alvarez, senior operations manager at Sunshine Gasoline. "The deal is also an opportunity to grow our business and expand our suite of offerings while meeting the cravings of local guests."

The restaurant partnership isn't the only way Sunshine Gasoline has worked to expand its offerings to customers. After launching a mobile app for its Max Car Wash brand in 2021, it followed up with an expansion to mobile payments at the pump last year.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine state in this unique, convenience store-friendly format, with a tremendous partner in Sunshine Gasoline," said REGO CEO Tim Casey. "The combination of the rebranded concepts, featuring inventive subs and made-to order-Baja inspired eats, coupled with the operational expertise of Sunshine Gasoline, provides a winning foundation to bring Quiznos back to local fans who have missed the brand, and to introduce Taco Del Mar to the region."

Based in Denver, REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners. It manages nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

Founded in 1987 and based in Doral, family-operated Sunshine Gasoline supplies fuel to 536 gas stations and operates more than 400 service locations throughout the state.