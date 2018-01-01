SuperGrain+ Bars

The SuperGrain+ line of bars from ReGrained showcases the nutrition and flavor of the company's upcycled SuperGrain+ flour. The bars are non-GMO, made with organic ingredients and come in three varieties: Honey Cinnamon IPA, Chocolate Coffee Stout and Blueberry Sunflower Saison. Each SuperGrain+ bar boasts 4 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, only 8 grams of sugar and 160 calories. Ingredients include Manuka Honey, Ginseng and Coffee Fruit, which offer benefits such as immunity, energy and antioxidant delivery. In addition to the nutritional profile and unique flavors, each bar is wrapped in a first-to-market, fully compostable wrapper, the maker noted.