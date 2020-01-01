SuperPretzel Soft Pretzel Fries

J&J Snack Foods' Soft Pretzel Fries are the newest addition to its SuperPretzel brand in the foodservice segment. Billed as an alternative to French fries, the Soft Pretzel Fries are vegan and baked, not fried. They can be offered with various dipping sauces to suit customer tastes. The popularity of soft pretzels is on the rise, partly due to demand for novelty and uniqueness in menu items, according to the company.