Supplier Spotlights: The Coca-Cola Co., Krispy Krunchy Chicken & Liquid Barcodes

In August 2024, the original Ring Pop factory in Scranton, Pa., was forced to close after 47 years of operations by unexpected structural issues. Through the multimillion-dollar investment, backed by Apax Partners LLP, Bazooka was able relocate to a new facility and retain its existing workforce. The new factory allows the brand to produce 1.5 million Ring Pops per day.

"It would not have been surprising for it to take at least a year or more to get back up and running," said Tony Jacobs, CEO of Bazooka Brands. "But we have an incredible team, and I could not be prouder of how they responded. In a matter of weeks, they found a new location. In a matter of months, they moved our equipment. And in just six months, the facility, our equipment and our team were fully operational again."

Black Buffalo

Black Buffalo, a modern alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, added Power Slap standout Branden "The Butcher" Bordeaux to its growing roster of brand ambassadors.

Branden joins an elite group of Black Buffalo ambassadors, including UFC legends, pro athletes and military heroes who believe in hard work and resilience, the company said. As part of the partnership, Branden will collaborate with the brand on exclusive content, community engagement and bringing more visibility to Black Buffalo's tobacco-alternative offerings.

"A butcher, family man and rising force in the world of Power Slap, Bordeaux embodies the resilience, grit and work ethic at the core of the Black Buffalo brand. From running a mobile slaughter business in West Michigan to delivering heavy-handed performances in one of the fastest-growing combat sports, Branden brings a blue-collar mentality and unwavering purpose to everything he does," Black Buffalo said in a press release.

As a smokeless tobacco alternative brand, Black Buffalo seeks to deliver the same experience as traditional dip without the tobacco leaf or stem. Created for adult consumers of nicotine or tobacco, Black Buffalo is made from barn-cured leafy greens.

"I was introduced to Black Buffalo because I am a longtime dipper. Amazing company, with amazing products, run by even better people, and that's what means the most to me," Bordeaux said. "I am very honored to be part of the Black Buffalo family and to have such a great team of individuals behind me."

Circana

Circana, a leading advisor on consumer behavior, launched Liquid Mix, a self-service marketing mix platform. The service is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-service platform that addresses long-standing challenges in traditional marketing mix approaches, the company said.

According to Circana, the key benefits of Liquid Mix include:

Fast: Achieve answers to critical business questions in minutes with Liquid Mix solution — 80% faster than traditional marketing mix models.

Achieve answers to critical business questions in minutes with Liquid Mix solution — 80% faster than traditional marketing mix models. Flexible: Leverage Unify+, an on-demand decision-making platform built for smarter, data-driven strategies. Export insights to PowerPoint or Excel and model performance at sub-brand and channel levels. Adapt as business evolves, revisit models and integrate data for comprehensive analysis.

Leverage Unify+, an on-demand decision-making platform built for smarter, data-driven strategies. Export insights to PowerPoint or Excel and model performance at sub-brand and channel levels. Adapt as business evolves, revisit models and integrate data for comprehensive analysis. Granular: Harness the power of Circana's store-level data and AI to drive business outcomes. Perform advanced historical modeling to uncover insights, confidently simulate future scenarios and fine-tune marketing spend for maximum ROI.

"Marketing mix has always been critical for guiding strategic decisions, but too often, barriers like cost, time and technical complexity have prevented brands from fully realizing its value," said Yeimy Garcia Smith, senior vice president of global measurement at Circana. "Liquid Mix removes those barriers, offering brands an innovative self-service solution.

"Not only is it faster and more accessible, but Liquid Mix remains rooted in Circana's trusted, industry-leading data, ensuring brands never have to compromise on quality and granularity," she continued. "The future of marketing mix is flexible, and with the addition of Liquid Mix to our Circana portfolio, we now offer a faster, more accessible solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients."

The Coca-Cola Co.

Coca-Cola brought back its "Share a Coke" campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalized connection, the company said.