Promote food safety, maximize storage space, keep work areas organized and sanitary, and much more with the SureStack Dunnage Racks.

The racks are made of strong plastic material to resist rust, corrosion and food acids. SureStacks are NSF certified to ensure that your food service operations meet public health protection standards.

SureStack dunnage racks are available in a variety of sizes and colors to implement “color” coding systems that help prevent cross-contamination and make it easy for employees to identify food items category.

The SureStacks perform optimal at temperatures ranging from -20F to 180F degrees making it the perfect platform for walk-in coolers, beer caves, storage spaces, and food prep areas. They can support up to 4,000 lbs, allowing to store bulky and heavy items safely off the floor while taking less space.

SureStack racks are a safer alternative to outdated metal racks for storage needs and they also make a great platform to display products in-store

For more information call 816 813 3337 and visit our website at www.forteproducts.com