SureTouch One-Step Disinfectant & Deodorizer

New from Diversey, SureTouch is a ready-to-use, one-step cleaner that disinfects and deodorizes. The cleaner disinfects in five minutes and can be used as a 30-second sanitizer on non-food contact surfaces. SureTouch is powered by accelerated hydrogen peroxide technology, according to the company. It ensures employees do not have to mix and measure chemicals, and is also non-irritating to eyes and skin.