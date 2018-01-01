Sweet Sriracha Chickpea Snacks

The Good Bean's spiced, crunchy, crispy chickpea snacks now come in a Sweet Sriracha variety. The snacks are a tasty way to get bean nutrition, hearty flavors and a little bit of sizzle to the palette, according to the company, which also recently released a line of grab-and-go sizes. The Good Bean created its own version of the popular Sriracha chili sauce that is traditionally made with chili peppers, sugar, garlic, distilled vinegar and salt. The company cooks all of its bean snacks in a touch of coconut oil.