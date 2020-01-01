Sweet Street Autumn Thaw & Serve Loaves

As part of its Farmer's Market Collection, Sweet Street is offering a taste of autumn with two seasonal thaw-and-serve loaves. Pumpkin Swirl Pullman is a moist, buttery cake loaf with chai spices of ginger, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Cranberry Orange Flax Pullman is a moist, buttery loaf, plump with juicy cranberries and orange zest enriched with flax seeds, rolled oats and crisp quinoa. Both loaves are made with simple ingredients, are GMO and additive free, and contain five grams of protein.