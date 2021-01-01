Sweet Street Retail-Ready Manifesto Packs

Sweet Street introduces Retail-Ready Manifesto Packs, which fold open for an instant display of its Manifesto individually wrapped cookies and bars. Made with only pure cane sugar, cage-free eggs and sustainably grown chocolates, Manifesto individually wrapped cookies and bars are designed to provide one-of-a-kind wholesome decadence with convenience, rooted in better-for-you ingredients and comforting flavors. All of Sweet Street’s Manifesto individually wrapped cookies and bars are now available in this self-display carton. Each wrapped item is safe and tamper-proof.