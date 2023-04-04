SweeTARTS Gummy Fruity Splitz are single fruit-flavored poppable gummies that "split" into two sides giving gummy fans the best of both worlds: a sweet side and a tangy tart one with a soft bouncy texture, according to the company. Each pack includes six different flavors: Blue Punch, Cherry, Grape, Orange, Lemon and Apple. Suggested retail for a 3.5-ounce bag is $1.09 and for a 6-ounce package is $2.19. The candy is available nationwide.