SWIPEBY's direct ordering platform launches SWIPEBY Snapshot, a new tool that enables restaurants to generate realistic images based on menu item descriptions and headlines. Incorporating Open AI and Stability AI text-to-photo models, the feature helps make online menus more user-friendly and can potentially increase ordering rates by up to 35 percent, according to the company. Since many restaurants cannot afford to have photos taken each time they change a seasonal menu or for specials, the solutions helps food retailers reduce food waste, save money and streamline the ordering process. Each image is unique and can be downloaded for use on websites, direct mail, social media, printed menus and other marketing materials.