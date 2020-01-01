Swisher Sweets Banana Daiquiri CigarillosThe limited-edition flavor is available in a variety of market-driven price points.
Designed to delight those who enjoy happy hour at any hour, Swisher Sweets Banana Daiquiri cigarillos deliver a unique blend of the smooth sweetness of banana with a splash of rum. The limited-edition flavor, which begins shipping nationwide in April, is available in a variety of market-driven price points, while supplies last. The sweet, satisfying taste and popular pricing will give customers a reason to celebrate, according to the company.