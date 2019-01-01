Swisher Sweets Purple Swish is a new Special Blend cigarillo from the brand that delivers a flavorful combination of the subtle sweetness of raspberry with the classic punch of grape. Available in a resealable two-count pouch with the “Sealed Fresh” guarantee, Swisher Sweets Purple Swish cigarillos are ready for shipment to stores nationwide. Available for a limited time, the product is being offered in “2 for 99¢”, “Save on 2”, and “2 for $1.49” options. It is also available in a “2 for $1.29” option for select markets.