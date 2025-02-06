 Skip to main content

Tackling Tobacco: January 2025 Legislative & Regulatory Roundup

State excise taxes on tobacco products are among top agenda items.
Renée Covino
2/6/2025
Legislation entry in a dictionary

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco legislation and regulation is constantly under review at the local, state and federal levels. In this monthly roundup, Convenience Store News highlights the latest proposals and approved changes happening across the United States.

CALIFORNIA

El Cajon — The El Cajon City Council is considering a draft ordinance prohibiting tobacco retailers from selling, offering for sale or possessing with intent to sell any vaping or electronic smoking device that resembles everyday items like pens, markers and USB drives. 

If passed, violations could result in steep penalties, including fines of up to $2,500 and potential revocation of a retailer's tobacco license. The move comes as part of a broader state effort to curb youth access to flavored tobacco and vaping products. 

COLORADO

Denver — The state Senate Finance Committee is considering a bill to reduce the tax on premium cigars to 20% of the manufacturer's list price.

INDIANA

Indianapolis — Indiana State Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) introduced legislation that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state. It would apply to cigarettes, cigars, little cigars, chewing tobacco, pipe tobacco and snuff, as well as electronic versions of such products. It has been referred to the Indiana House Committee on Public Policy where it awaits further action.

If enacted as written, the ban would go into effect on July 1.

MAINE

Augusta — Gov. Janet Mills is proposing to raise the state excise tax on tobacco products as part of a two-year budget proposal. The tax hike would increase a pack of cigarettes by $1, with an equivalent bump to the cost of other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. If passed, it would mark the first time the state has touched the cigarette tax since 2005, when it increased from $1 to $2 per pack. 

MASSACHUSETTS

Newton — Members of the Newton City Council voted in favor of a measure to keep tobacco away from the next generation. Originally, the proposed ordinance sought to prohibit selling tobacco products to those born on or after Jan. 1, 2000. But in January, the ordinance was amended so that the ban would only impact those born on or after March 1, 2004, who are not currently old enough to purchase the products. Roughly a dozen communities in the state have similar bans in place.  

[Read more: Massachusetts Group Kicks Off New Campaign Against Generational Tobacco Ban]

MISSOURI

St. Louis — The St. Louis City Council overrode a veto from a county executive, now allowing some tobacco sales to continue near schools in St. Louis County. 

Specifically, the move allows existing tobacco licenses to be transferred to new owners when a store near a school (within 1,000 feet) is sold but it does not allow new licenses to be issued to different businesses. Businesses near schools that already sell tobacco products will be able to continue selling them when new owners take over but new businesses that open near schools won't be able to get licenses to sell tobacco.

