Beginning this May, Taco Bell Tortilla Chips will roll out to convenience and grocery stores. Available in Fire and Mild sauce packet flavors, as well as Classic, the brand's latest launch will give fans the chance to enjoy the taste of Taco Bell in tortilla chip form. The Classic tortilla chips are salted and crispy, while the Mild tortilla chips are seasoned with the flavor of Taco Bell's Mild sauce, and the Fire tortilla chips have the flavor of Taco Bell's Fire sauce. The Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce, 11-ounce and 30-ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be solid in 1-ounce, 3.5-ounce, 13-ounce and 30-ounce bags. Fans will notice the familiar Taco Bell sauce packet designs and "saucy wisdoms" on the products' packaging.