Tactics for Creating an Engaging Customer Experience

"Really think about what the job is the customer is doing when they come into your location and how can you provide the best experience," she posed. "They have so many choices, not just convenience stores, but other channels. So, getting them to come back again and again isn't just about products, but the value you bring to them. Pick your adjective — faster, easier, better — and how you're providing that to the customer."

[Related content: Spotlighting the 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winners]

With so many avenues small operators can take to engage their customers — social media, mobile apps and SMS to signage in-store and at the pump — determining the best way to go starts with "getting the house in order first," according to Sultan.

"The in-person experience has to be key," he emphasized. "From the greeting to the signoff, understand how your customers are being treated. How they maneuver around your store. What are they seeing and experiencing? Once the in-person experience is taken care of, then we start investing in the online experiences and loyalty."

With the house in order, panelists agreed small operators should ask their customers how they'd like to be engaged with. Is it on Facebook or Instagram? Is it through a loyalty program? It all depends on what the clientele looks like and who the target customer is.

For Fav Trip, the operator of five convenience stores in Missouri, social media has turned into an opportunity to engage and have fun online with customers. The retailer is one of few convenience and gas station operators that has a YouTube plaque for 100,000-plus subscribers and has about 46,000 followers on TikTok. Fav Trip uses these online platforms to share deals, release behind-the-scenes videos and converse with customers to find out what products they're trying and what they're excited about.

"Nineteen million views a month is quite a bit for a small operator here [in the Midwest]. Absolutely, that's impressive, and you're creating a personality around the brand, too," Sultan said.

Loyalty Do's & Don'ts

Before investing time, energy or money into any new technology, especially as a small operator, it's critical to understand what actually works for your business and your community.

For Fav Trip, the most effective tool has been its text club, which now has more than 17,000 subscribers. As part of the program, the retailer sends a weekly text every Thursday for the past seven years without missing a single week. Each message shares how much of a discount customers will get on Friday.

This has become a tradition and a VIP experience — customers now expect it and some even gamify the experience, guessing the discount amount online, according to Sultan, who shared that every Friday in-store and fuel sales double as a result of the anticipation created on Thursday.

Webb also recommends small operators lean into their vendor partner relationships.

"A lot of [small operators] think they have to do this alone, that they have to self-fund everything. But your vendor partners want to be a part of your loyalty program. They succeed when you succeed," she explained. "So, reach out to them, ask them for help funding some of the programs that you want to run, but also just with ideas on what works outside of your store and what's working in other locations."

Another important area is training and incentivizing employees. "They are your No. 1 asset in your store. If they're excited [about an offer], the customer is going to be excited about it," she said. "If they know what's on special, they're going to tell the customer what's on special or what's happening."

Focusing on the Data

Where small operators have a leg up on some larger c-store players is looking at everything holistically across their entire network. Smaller retailers who get to know their customers have the ability to customize their sets, ensuring they have the right mix of products and leveraging data to know what's driving customers into the store.

"When you're up against one of the big players, you know they're looking at things at a much higher level. [Small] operators have the ability to really drill down to the lowest level denominator and really make a difference to their customer base and drive those customers in by personalizing that offer to that particular community," Newbould said.

Knowing what it is your customers want comes down to knowing the data. According to Newbould, scan data will help small operators understand which their best-selling products are, while related sales points can help determine what promotions are working.

Webb added how data from vendor and loyalty partners can help small operators determine information such as dollars per transaction and basket size — particularly the basket size of loyalty members vs. nonloyalty guests.

"Are you really driving those loyalty customers to return more often and purchase more within your store?" she posed.

For Fav Trip, stores are seen as a "playground" for testing innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, bringing "scan data to the next level," according to Sultan. A few areas the retailer leverages this data:

Real-time inventory management: Audio AI detects stock issues based on employee input (i.e., noting out-of-stock items) and alerts managers, allowing for immediate reordering and vendor communication.

Audio AI detects stock issues based on employee input (i.e., noting out-of-stock items) and alerts managers, allowing for immediate reordering and vendor communication. Heat mapping for sales optimization: Video AI provides heat maps to identify high-traffic areas, helping guide product placement and giving the retailer leverage in vendor negotiations.

Video AI provides heat maps to identify high-traffic areas, helping guide product placement and giving the retailer leverage in vendor negotiations. Improved staffing efficiency: AI helped reduce employee absentee instances from 1,600-plus in December to under 700 by March by analyzing staffing patterns and peak times.

AI helped reduce employee absentee instances from 1,600-plus in December to under 700 by March by analyzing staffing patterns and peak times. Enhanced loss prevention: AI flags returning individuals of interest (i.e., repeat shoplifters), allowing staff to respond more effectively and prevent theft.

A replay of "Customer Engagement Strategies That Work," as well as other sessions from the 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit, are available here.