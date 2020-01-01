Talking Rain Elevate Performance Water

Talking Rain Beverage Co. introduces Talking Rain Elevate (TRE), a non-carbonated, multifunctional performance water. Made with all-natural flavors, TRE offers the boost needed to sustain momentum and the hydration that comes from electrolytes — all with zero sugar, according to the company. TRE is available in three refreshing, fruit flavors: Mango Fusion, Mixed Berry, and Power Punch. Each can contains 160 milligrams of caffeine, added electrolytes for enhanced hydration, L-theanine for increased focus, and functional ingredients.