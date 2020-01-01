Made for wellness seekers, Talking Rain Essentials is a new line of better-for-you beverages designed to support good health. Featuring a mix of citrus and berry flavors, including Watermelon Lemon, Mixed Berry and Pineapple Mango, Essentials are packed with immune-supporting fundamentals such as zinc, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12, and vitamins A and D. The beverages also provide enhanced hydration with added electrolytes. Essentials come in 12-ounce slim cans with bright colors to match each refreshing flavor.