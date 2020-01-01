New from Talking Rain, Essentials Hydration is an alkaline water with a 9.5pH level and minerals and electrolytes for taste. Offered in a convenient one-liter bottle, the water is now available in Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the Pacific Northwest, and will be expanding to wider markets in 2021. To support the launch, Talking Rain is partnering with Waterboys, a charity that focuses on providing clean, accessible drinking water to communities in need, and has pledged to donate 20 cents for every Talking Rain Essentials Hydration 12-pack case purchased.