Press enter to search
Close search

Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System

The key design feature of the Tandem Surfline is its open-bay configuration.
Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System

PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of in-bay automatic vehicle-wash systems, has launched its new Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System. The Tandem Surfline is an extension of PDQ's Tandem family of vehicle washes. The key design feature of the Tandem Surfline is its open-bay configuration, which consists of an overhead design that creates a wide-open, easy-to-enter wash bay that is safe and inviting for drivers of all types of vehicles, according to the company. The Tandem Surfline also features corrosion-free stainless-steel and aluminum materials of construction; a second side brush that helps vehicles pass through the wash quicker; a new low-/high-pressure pump design for improved functionality and lower maintenance costs; a fully configurable, standard wall-mounting system that enables the wash to be placed in any type or size of wash bay; and a web-based wash-control system that provides remote access to all key operating functions. Among the Tandem Surfline's upsell features are Undercarriage Wash, Front Bug Prep, Chemical Tire Applicators, 3X Color Foam, OverGlow Hi-Gloss Application System and Super Sealant vehicle-surface protection.

Other Popular Products

Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection

Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection
Johnsonville Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage

Johnsonville Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage
New Nichiha Vintagewood Colors

Nichiha VintageWood Fiber Cement Panels