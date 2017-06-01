PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of in-bay automatic vehicle-wash systems, has launched its new Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System. The Tandem Surfline is an extension of PDQ's Tandem family of vehicle washes. The key design feature of the Tandem Surfline is its open-bay configuration, which consists of an overhead design that creates a wide-open, easy-to-enter wash bay that is safe and inviting for drivers of all types of vehicles, according to the company. The Tandem Surfline also features corrosion-free stainless-steel and aluminum materials of construction; a second side brush that helps vehicles pass through the wash quicker; a new low-/high-pressure pump design for improved functionality and lower maintenance costs; a fully configurable, standard wall-mounting system that enables the wash to be placed in any type or size of wash bay; and a web-based wash-control system that provides remote access to all key operating functions. Among the Tandem Surfline's upsell features are Undercarriage Wash, Front Bug Prep, Chemical Tire Applicators, 3X Color Foam, OverGlow Hi-Gloss Application System and Super Sealant vehicle-surface protection.