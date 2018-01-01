Tangy Strawberry SweeTARTS Ropes

SweeTARTS is adding a new variety to its fan-favorite SweeTARTS Ropes line: Tangy Strawberry. With no artificial colors or flavors, new SweeTARTS Tangy Strawberry Soft & Chewy Ropes pack the same SweeTARTS flavor in a shareable, licorice-style rope. The brand introduced SweeTARTS Cherry Punch Soft and Chewy Ropes back in 2016, and the product quickly became the brand’s best-selling sugar candy, according to the company. The new Tangy Strawberry variety will be available nationwide in late May.