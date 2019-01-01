Schlafly Beer is bringing back one of its most anticipated limited-release beers, Tasmanian IPA, with a new look. Tasmanian IPA is back on the market in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, a format that will extend to all of the brewery's Hop Allocation beers as they are released throughout 2019. Tasmanian IPA is a 7.2 percent ABV beer that is heavy on Australian Galaxy hops and balanced in bitterness, with recognizable tropical notes.