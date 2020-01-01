Press enter to search
Tastykake Chocolate Swirls

Tastykake Chocolate Swirls

The pastry rolls are the brand's first new flavor variant to its best-selling Pecan Swirls.
Tastykake Chocolate Swirls

Tastekake's new Chocolate Swirls offer the same swirl as its popular Pecan Swirls, but paired with a decadent chocolate flavor. The pastry rolls feature a chocolate smear filling and chocolate bits, offering an option for those who prefer snacks without nuts, according to the company. Tastekake Chocolate Swirls are available nationwide in a single-serve, two-count pack with a suggested retail price of $1.29, or in a six-count tray with a suggested price of $1.99.

