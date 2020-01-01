Press enter to search
Close search

Tastykake Fall Edition Mini Donuts

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tastykake Fall Edition Mini Donuts

Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple treats are available for a limited time.

Tastykake is offering Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts and Caramel Apple Mini Donuts as seasonal offerings for a limited time. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts feature pumpkin spice flavoring and cinnamon topping as a finishing touch. They are available in 3-ounce single-serve packs for a suggested retail price of $1.89 and 10-ounce multipacks for $2.99. Caramel Apple Mini Donuts are apple flavored with a caramel crumble coating. They are available in 3.4-ounce single-serve packs for $1.89 and 11.5-ounce multipacks for $2.99. 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

OH SNAP! Sassy Bites

OH SNAP! Sassy Bites
Heineken Holiday Promotion

Heineken 2020 Holiday Campaign