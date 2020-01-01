Tastykake Fall Edition Mini Donuts

Tastykake is offering Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts and Caramel Apple Mini Donuts as seasonal offerings for a limited time. Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts feature pumpkin spice flavoring and cinnamon topping as a finishing touch. They are available in 3-ounce single-serve packs for a suggested retail price of $1.89 and 10-ounce multipacks for $2.99. Caramel Apple Mini Donuts are apple flavored with a caramel crumble coating. They are available in 3.4-ounce single-serve packs for $1.89 and 11.5-ounce multipacks for $2.99.