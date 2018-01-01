Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors

Tastykake unveiled limited-edition Mini Donuts for the winter season. Red Velvet Mini Donuts consist of a red cake doughnut made with real cocoa and lightly dusted with cream cheese-flavored powdered sugar. They’re available in 3-ounce, six-count single packs with an estimated retail price of $1.69. Salted Caramel Mini Donuts feature a sweet cake doughnut coated in a caramel- and salt-flavored crumble. They’re available in six-count, 3.4-ounce single packs with an estimated retail price of $1.69.