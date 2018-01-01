Press enter to search
Close search

Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors

The Red Velvet variety are lightly dusted with cream cheese-flavored powdered sugar.
Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors

Tastykake unveiled limited-edition Mini Donuts for the winter season. Red Velvet Mini Donuts consist of a red cake doughnut made with real cocoa and lightly dusted with cream cheese-flavored powdered sugar. They’re available in 3-ounce, six-count single packs with an estimated retail price of $1.69. Salted Caramel Mini Donuts feature a sweet cake doughnut coated in a caramel- and salt-flavored crumble. They’re available in six-count, 3.4-ounce single packs with an estimated retail price of $1.69.

Other Popular Products

Oh Snap! Pretty Peas

Oh Snap! Pretty Peas

Alert Caffeine Gum

SloanLED Cold Door 3 Performance Lighting System