Tastykake Spring Limited-Time Offerings

Tastykake's limited-edition spring offerings are available in multiple formats through May 22. The latest seasonal treats include Lemon Mini Donuts, Peach Sweet Rolls and a Strawberries & Creme Glazed Pie. The Lemon Mini Donuts feature a lemon-flavored cake doughnut with powdered sugar coating, available in multipack and single-serve packages. The 10-ounce bag sells for $2.99, while the single-serve, six-count pack sells for $1.79. The Peach Sweet Rolls feature peach filling and a creamy glaze. They come in 14.4-ounce boxes for an estimated retail price of $2.99. The Strawberries & Creme Glazed Pie features a buttery, flaky glazed crust filled with a smooth strawberry filling. Each 4.5-ounce package has a suggested retail price of $1.79.