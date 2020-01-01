Tastykake Winter 2020 Seasonal Snacks

Tastykake is rolling out a variety of limited-time snacks for this winter season. The lineup includes shortbread holiday cookies, topped with red and green sprinkles; black and white mini doughnuts; salted caramel flavored mini doughnuts; glazed chocolate mint pies; holiday pecan and chocolate swirls; snowman creme-filled Snowballs; and holiday powdered sugar, frosted and crunch mini doughnuts. Product prices range from $1.89 to $4.99.