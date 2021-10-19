Tecate Alta Expanded Distribution

Heineken USA and its Tecate brand expanded distribution for Tecate Alta premium beer. The beverage is now available in stores throughout California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and the southern Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Mexican import slim cans offer drinkers a low-carb, low-calorie option (2.4 grams of carbs and 85 calories) designed to embody the essence of the Mexican-American experience. In-store point-of-sale materials for the expanded distribution of Tecate Alta include a case stacker, tuck cards, shelf wobblers, cooler decals, elliptical cans, table tents, suction cup holders, and rolling ice bins.