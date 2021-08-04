Tecate Alta Slim Cans

Tecate Alta is a full-flavored Mexican beer developed and brewed with the same quality and pride as Tecate, but with only 85 calories, 2.4 grams of carbs, and 4 percent ABV. The imported offering launched in March with 12-ounce slim can 12-packs and single-serve 16-ounce cans in Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, and South Texas. The brand will look to expand to additional core markets and bigger pack sizes by the fall. The launch is being supported with social and digital media, local TV, radio, out-of-home advertising, and consumer sampling. Impactful in-store merchandising materials include a tuck card, elliptical can, slim case stacker, cooler decal, and basewrap.