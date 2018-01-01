Press enter to search
Tecate "Bring Your Pride to the Grill" Campaign

Beginning in mid-May and continuing throughout the summer, Tecate will invite beer drinkers to "Bring Your Pride to the Grill" in a new retail program. The platform has a primary focus on the summer season and outdoor grilling — and enjoying Tecate and Tecate Light. The integrated marketing communications program will incorporate bilingual point-of-sale, display enhancements, digital and social media, and TV advertising. The marketing push is designed to support: the grilling occasion; a Tecate Grill Truck activation plan in select markets; a partnership with Kingsford charcoal; IRCs and MIRs (where legal); and a sweepstakes for two winners and three friends each to attend the Weber Grill Academy in Monterrey, Mexico.

