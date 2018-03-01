Tecate "Claim Your Corner" Promotion

Tecate is bringing back its popular boxing promotion. The “Claim Your Corner” program will run in April and May, leading up to the potential championship boxing rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. The fully integrated marketing program will work at multiple levels to drive consumer engagement and retail sales, according to the brand. Fight thematic point-of-sale (POS) will be used to secure in-store displays, as well as to drive awareness and participation in a text-to-win sweepstakes that offers consumers the chance to win one of 5,000 PPV codes or a trip to see the May 5th Canelo vs. Golovkin bout live. Digital and social media, with posts from Tecate and Canelo, will also share exclusive content to drive engagement and anticipation.