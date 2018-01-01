Tecate “Claim Your Corner” Sweepstakes

Tecate “Claim Your Corner” SweepstakesConsumers have the chance to win one of 5,000 pay-per-view streaming codes for the boxing rematch between Canelo and GGG.
Tecate's “Claim Your Corner” retail promotion returns during August and September, leading up to the rematch between boxers “Golden Boy” Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Sept. 15 — Mexican Independence Day. This year's on- and off-premise promotion is designed to capture all of the excitement of this ultimate showdown, engaging boxing fans and beer drinkers gathering for every fight. “Claim Your Corner” is a fully integrated marketing program that includes fight thematic point-of-sale for display merchandising to drive awareness and participation in a sweepstakes. The sweeps gives consumers the chance to win one of 5,000 pay-per-view streaming codes for the bout, or a boxing glove signed by Canelo or GGG. A cross-merchandising partnership with Jose Cuervo tequila, sampling events, a social media campaign, the proprietary Bold Punch app and tie-ins with on-demand delivery services are also part of the program.