Tecate Pa'l Norte Festival Promotion

Tecate is running an integrated retail promotion celebrating the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival, taking place March 20-21 in Monterrey, Mexico. The program seeks to build awareness of Pa'l Norte and Tecate, spark shopper interest with interactive experiences, and engage beer drinkers with one-of-a-kind rewards. Shoppers are being engaged via a text-to-win sweepstakes for a chance to win Tecate Pa'l Norte prize packs and the grand prize of VIP tickets to the festival, including luxury lodging and a flight on the Tecate Pa'l Norte plane. Additional elements of the promotion include exclusive content and information about the festival on Tecate's website, social media, in-store radio, and QR codes at retail point-of-sale.