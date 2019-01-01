Tecate Retro Cans

To commemorate 75-plus years on the market, Tecate is bringing back one of its original can designs to encourage both millennial beer drinkers and longtime brand loyalists to "Throw Back a Throwback." The limited-edition Tecate retro can launches in May and will be available into August, while supplies. The throwback can is being released nationally in all seven of the brand's 12-ounce pack configurations. The "Throw Back a Throwback" campaign includes both on- and off-premise support, such as digital media and in-store merchandising materials.