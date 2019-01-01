Tecate “Throw a Knockout Party” Retail Promotion

As consumers get ready for the May 4th boxing bout between champions Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Danny "Miracle Man" Jacobs for the world middleweight title, Tecate is bringing back its popular boxing promotion that showcases the at-home viewing experience and connects consumers to engaging sweepstakes and offers. Tecate is inviting fans to "Throw a Knockout Party" during the March-May retail promotion. Fight thematic point-of-sale materials are being used to secure in-store displays to drive awareness and shopper takeaway. A variety of high-impact merchandising materials direct consumers to download the free Tecate app and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the Canelo-Jacobs bout in Las Vegas (airfare and hotel included). A retail partnership with Jose Cuervo tequila also provides a cross-merchandising opportunity for incremental sales and profits.