Texas Born Grows Private Label Assortment

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) added more products to its private label line of fresh offerings in all of the markets the convenience store chain serves.

All of the company's private label offerings are locally sourced, manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas. TXB stated it carefully selects quality products to provide the best that Texas has to offer while still offering value to its customers

"We are extremely proud of our TXB private label line and are excited to be expanding it," said TXB CEO Kevin Smartt. "We're committed to creating products that include the best that Texas has to offer, taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. Our guests are really enjoying the Texan-based line of snacks and beverages and we're looking forward to adding even more in the near future."

The brand initially launched its private label line in 2022, offering guests a range of drinks, snacks and apparel. The new expansion is part of TXB's "Leave 'Em Better" initiative and includes:

TXB Rehydration beverages in Strawberry, Grape, Tropical and Berry Blast flavors

Nitro cold brew coffee in mocha, vanilla and straight black flavors, and made with Cuvée Coffee beans roasted and canned in Austin, Texas

TXB meat sticks in Habanero, Jalapeño & Cheese, Teriyaki and Original flavors

TXB peanuts in Chili Lime, Hot & Spicy, Jalapeño, Lemon Salted and Salted flavors

TXB Cluck Yeah! shirts

TXB Cluck Yeah! hats

In addition, TXB launched an online gift card store featuring not only branded gift cards but a range of renowned name brands. Guests can choose between physical or digital cards, so friends and family will have the freedom to select their preferred gift.

In the spirit of the holiday season, TXB will also be donating $1 of every PINK Cause Cup tumbler sold to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. So far, TXB has raised more than $1,000 from the sale of the cups alone. These limited-time items will be available until sold out.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates 47 c-stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma.