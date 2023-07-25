Think! Protein Bars New Flavors

Glanbia Performance Nutrition brings to market two new dessert-inspired flavors as part of its think! high-protein snack brand: Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint. Boston Crème bars layer crème and chocolate while delivering 15 grams of protein, four grams of fiber and one gram of sugar. The Chocolate Mint flavor combines mint and dark chocolate while providing 20 grams of protein, two grams of fiber and zero grams of sugar. Like all think! products, the new flavors are gluten free with no artificial flavors or colors. Both bars are available in a five-count box for $9.99 or as single bars for $2.29 and come in new packaging that aims to improve shelf findability.