thinkThin introduces its first line of Protein & Probiotics Hot Oatmeal, specially crafted with 1 billion CFUs of live probiotics to support overall wellness, 6 grams of fiber to help support digestion, and 10 grams of protein to help provide satiety and energy to start the day. Served in an easy-to-use bowl that only requires hot water or a microwave, the oatmeal is available in Cinnamon Almond, Maple Pecan and Blueberry Harvest varieties. thinkThin Protein & Probiotics Hot Oatmeal is Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free and kosher, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and all at 200 calories or less. Each serving features a blend of hearty rolled oats, steel cut oats, red quinoa, chia seeds and probiotic cultures.