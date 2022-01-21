Three C-store Chains Make the 2022 Franchise 500 List

NATIONAL REPORT — Three convenience retailers are ranked among the top franchise companies for 2022.

7-Eleven Inc., Circle K and Farm Stores took spots on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500. This year marks the magazine's 43rd annual ranking.

According to the magazine, "the ranking shines a light on the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year — and how franchisors have adapted and evolved to meet them."

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven landed at No. 9. The company was founded in 1927 and began franchising in 1964. It operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in 77,711 stores, a milestone it recently reached.

Circle K, the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., took the No. 52 spot. It traces its roots back to 1951, when Fred Hervey bought three Kay's Food Stores in El Paso, Texas. The company began franchising in 1995.

Miami-based Farm Stores came in at No. 473 on the annual list. It was founded in 1957 and began franchising in 2015. The retailer bills itself as "the drive-thru version of the '10 Items or Less' checkout lane of your supermarket, plus the drive-thru version of your favorite coffee shop or convenience store." It recently expanded into New Jersey and Kentucky.