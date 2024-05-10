Three Retailers & Their Technology Journeys

Sheetz currently operates 725 c-stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The retailer, which was named 2022 Technology Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News, hit the 700-store milestone in September and plans to reach 1,000 locations by 2028, he added.

"That growth is definitely more than we typically do, probably double or triple on an annual basis. A lot of what I'm going to be talking about in the roadmap here is really geared around making sure that we can support that as best as we can," Uphouse said.

Giving a high-level view of Sheetz's roadmap — including agenda items in the works and others in the experimentation and exploration phases — Uphouse called out three general directions:

Foundation: architecture, standards, platform stability and system evaluation Innovation: store automation, corporate automatics, robotics and artificial intelligence Data-driven: the cloud, predication models and master data management

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K: Information Superhighway

As Christie Loukota, director, emerging technologies at Couche-Tard, explained, the Laval, Quebec-based company's Information Superhighway is Circle K's proprietary API-based cloud services platform that leverages application service architecture to power the retailer's digital experiences around the world.

"We enable speed to market and innovation and easy integrations through the Information Superhighway all while creating a unified ecosystem that's consistent," she said, adding that a uniformed platform that can be used as an integration layer to power its digital experiences across the company helps Circle K avoid having duplicative APIs or working in silos.

The Information Superhighway is centered around six principles:

Adapt and Scale to What's Next Optimize Investments Modularity Drives Flexibility Real-Time Everywhere Limit Vendor Lock-ins Build a Highly Efficient and Engaged Team

According to Loukota, experiences powered by the uniformed platform include smart checkout, a global mobile app, a carwash subscription program, Circle K's new global gift card program and electric vehicle charging, to name a few.

"There's countless experiences that are powered by our Information Superhighway, and the beauty of this is that we can leverage the same APIs to power different experiences," she said. "We can also test something out and if it doesn't work, it's still reusable enough that it's not just throwaway work. We're still going to use those APIs again for a different future experience to come."

Nouria Energy: Navigating Challenges

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria Energy is family-owned, family-run organization with an ambitious growth goal over the next 10 years. However, the company knows it will need to navigate some challenges as it grows. The main challenge is maintaining its culture as it grows.

"The main thing is for us is culture. How we can build the culture that will allow us to be more valuable to our customers?" posed Abhi Patel, director of IT at Nouria.

According to Patel, the company's cultural mindset will be reinforced by three factors:

The adoption of new technologies: Initiatives surround Nouria's new mobile app, supply chain support and streamlining store operations. Building a data-driven culture: One of the first steps is to define a data strategy to support enterprise growth and make meaningful decisions backed by the data. Acquiring and retaining talent: Based in New England, Nouria competes with the financial and life sciences industries when it comes to talent. Part of its strategy to find the right team members includes partnering with the right recruiting firm and implementing a standardized process to promptly onboard new talent.

Patel admits there is no easy answer for adopting new technology into a 10-year roadmap, but said "the technology is secondary. The customer is our primary focus."

The 2024 Conexxus Annual Conference is took place April 28 through May 2 at Live! By Loews Arlington.