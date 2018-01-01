Tiger Beer Lunar New Year Program

Tiger Beer is celebrating the 2018 Lunar New Year through retail and on-premise programming, including festive artwork that celebrates the Year of the Dog. Singaporean artist Dawn Ang, known for her bold focus on creative storytelling, transformed 2,000 red envelopes into a three-dimensional Lunar New Year story that features traditional icons in a creative new light with paper art techniques. Along with limited-edition packaging, custom-designed retail and on-premise point-of- sale materials are available to engage LDA+ shoppers. These materials include posters, price cards, tuck cards, cooler decals, red envelopes, lanterns, and playing cards.