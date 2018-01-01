Press enter to search
Close search

Tiger Beer Lunar New Year Program

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tiger Beer Lunar New Year Program

Limited-edition packaging celebrates the Year of the Dog.
Tiger Beer Program

Tiger Beer is celebrating the 2018 Lunar New Year through retail and on-premise programming, including festive artwork that celebrates the Year of the Dog. Singaporean artist Dawn Ang, known for her bold focus on creative storytelling, transformed 2,000 red envelopes into a three-dimensional Lunar New Year story that features traditional icons in a creative new light with paper art techniques. Along with limited-edition packaging, custom-designed retail and on-premise point-of- sale materials are available to engage LDA+ shoppers. These materials include posters, price cards, tuck cards, cooler decals, red envelopes, lanterns, and playing cards.

Other Popular Products

Bridor Simply Baguettes

Bridor Simply Baguette

Hershey’s 2018 Valentine’s Day Products
Primal Herbal Wraps and Cones

Primal Herbal Wraps & Cones