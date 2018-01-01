Conveniently packaged in both 5-ounce and 12-ounce sizes, Tillamook Country Smoker Gourmet Style Snack Sticks bring clean-label, real food to everyday snacking. The full list of ingredients is: beef, pork and water. Following the brand's recent debut of Zero Sugar Jerky, Tillamook Country Smoker is making it a priority to provide consumers with products they can indulge in guilt-free. The new 4-inch snack sticks contain less than 2 percent dextrose, natural flavors, sea salt, sugar and autolyzed yeast extract. The product will begin shipping in early first- quarter 2019.