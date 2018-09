Tillamook Country Smoker will be highlighting its new Zero Sugar Jerky at the 2018 NACS Show. The brand's newest jerky offering packs 14 grams of protein per serving, with no sugar or carbs. Made from 100 percent premium USA beef, Zero Sugar Jerky features a real, hardwood smoke flavor. The product contains no nitrates or added proteins, and is both Paleo and Keto friendly.