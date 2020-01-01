TNS Flexible Pricing Structures

Transaction Network Services (TNS) introduced flexible pricing structures with the goal of helping retailers offset the upfront and ongoing costs as they implement and complete projects to upgrade fuel dispenser equipment to avoid the upcoming liability shift. TNS is a certified managed network service provider of both Gilbarco and Verifone, as well as a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider. Retailers can use its TNSLink to connect their payment terminals securely and cost effectively to TNS’ global payments community to support multiple payment applications, improve uptime, and increase productivity.