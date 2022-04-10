Tom's of Maine Innovations

Tom's of Maine introduces two innovations: PureActiv Solutions Teeth + Gum Health toothpaste and Complete Protection deodorant. Made with naturally derived ingredients, PureActiv is formulated with purified zinc and sea salt, which helps deliver a deep clean daily, according to the company. The Complete Protection deodorant has 24-hour odor and wetness protection. It comes in a 2.25-ounce size and the PureActiv is available in 4-ounce tubes. Both products are $6.99 each.