Rich Products Corp. introduces its On Top Oat Milk Toppings, which are intended to meet consumer and c-store operator demands for nondairy options, customization, and social media-friendly drinks and desserts. Aimed at made-to-order beverage programs, the line includes: Soft Whip Pourable Topping, the industry's first plant-based cold foam; Whipped Topping, a plant-based, whipped topping with superior stability; and Soft Whip, a creamy, pourable foam. The company also believes that oat milk provides operators with the better plant-based option for its coffee selections, as it has fewer allergen concerns than nut milks.