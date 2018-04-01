Torie & Howard Halloween Chewie Fruities

Torie & Howard will offer a Halloween pack of its Chewie Fruities organic candy chews. The new 8.46-ounce Chewie Fruities Halloween package contains 20 0.42-ounce packs of individually wrapped pieces of the organic candy, which is kosher, free from major allergens, and contains no artificial or genetically modified ingredients. Assorted flavors in each pack include Chewie Fruities original flavors (Italian Tarocco Blood Orange and Wildflower Honey, California Pomegranate and Sweet Freestone Nectarine, and Meyer Lemon and Raspberry), along with new sour flavors (Sour Apple, Sour Berry and Sour Cherry). The suggested retail price for the Halloween package is $7.99, and it is available in master cases of 12. All Torie & Howard candy is USDA organic, kosher certified, and contains no artificial dyes, flavors, preservatives or genetically engineered ingredients. It is also vegan and free from major allergens, including soy, wheat, gluten, nuts and dairy.