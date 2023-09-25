Toshiba TCx 900

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions introduces the TCx 900, a point-of-sale system that features 13th Gen Intel Core processors and a compact design. The TCx 900 works through a modular system that is built to last and evolve with retailers for the long term. According to the company, the new system offers multiple benefits, including next-generation DDR5 memory module technology that supports better bandwidth; enhanced digital security powered by Toshiba's TCx Sky operating system; customizable ports that support various input/output systems for many configurations; a new design that is 40 percent more energy efficient than industry standards; and remote monitoring and management.