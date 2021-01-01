Totally Awesome Gummies

Bazooka Candy Brands launches its new Totally Awesome brand with a fantastical gummy candy line. The soft and chewy gummies take the shape of characters that represent magical powers and come in two varieties: Totally Awesome Dragons and Totally Awesome Unicorns. The gummy candies are available in four flavors: strawberry, grape, watermelon and blue raspberry. The suggested retail price for a 3.8-ounce bag is just $1. The new products are designed to be a sweet escape into a fantastical fantasy world bursting with flavor in faraway lands, according to the company.