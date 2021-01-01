Press enter to search
Close search

Totally Awesome Gummies

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Totally Awesome Gummies

The gummy candies take the shape of characters that represent magical powers.
Totally Awesome Gummies

Bazooka Candy Brands launches its new Totally Awesome brand with a fantastical gummy candy line. The soft and chewy gummies take the shape of characters that represent magical powers and come in two varieties: Totally Awesome Dragons and Totally Awesome Unicorns. The gummy candies are available in four flavors: strawberry, grape, watermelon and blue raspberry. The suggested retail price for a 3.8-ounce bag is just $1. The new products are designed to be a sweet escape into a fantastical fantasy world bursting with flavor in faraway lands, according to the company.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Kiosk Pre Paid's New Kiosk Services

Kiosk Prepaid New Services
Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Promo

Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Promotion

New Scripto Folding Lighter Colors

Scripto Folding Lighters