Follett Products introduces the Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit. This sanitary, hands-free kit is designed for new and current 7 Series or 15 Series ice and water dispensers. Available for both new and existing countertop and freestanding dispensers with minimal assembly, the Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit can be easily installed by connecting its wire harness to the control board and attaching the new lid.