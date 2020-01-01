Press enter to search
Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit

Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit

The kit is available for new and current Follett ice and water dispensers.
Follett Products introduces the Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit. This sanitary, hands-free kit is designed for new and current 7 Series or 15 Series ice and water dispensers. Available for both new and existing countertop and freestanding dispensers with minimal assembly, the Touchless SensorSAFE Dispensing Kit can be easily installed by connecting its wire harness to the control board and attaching the new lid.

